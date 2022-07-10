Jungels wins Tour de France stage nine, Pogacar retains yellow

The Slovenian beat last year’s runner-up Jonas Vingegaard in the first mountain-top finish on Friday
Bob Jungels of Luxemburg won the ninth stage of the Tour de France, a 192.9-km mountain trek from Aigle, Switzerland, on Sunday.
The AG2R-Citroen rider prevailed from the day’s breakaway after resisting a fierce chase by France’s Thibaut Pinot, who surrendered in the final kilometres and finished fourth.
Jonathan Castroviejo took second place 22 seconds behind Jungels with fellow Spaniard Carlos Verona ending up third a further four seconds adrift.
Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.
