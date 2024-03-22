IPL 2024: RCB's Mo Bobat excited Kohli is bringing physical and mental freshness to the new season

Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Faf du Plessis with teammates Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell during the launch of the team's green jersey for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. - PTI

Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 12:12 AM

Virat Kohli's physical and mental freshness will play a crucial role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024, feels the team's director of cricket, Mo Bobat.

Kohli is coming off a two-month break from competitive cricket. He skipped the five-Test series against England at home due to personal reasons.

"We all know he is an absolute champion cricketer. He is coming in fresh, which is what we are excited about," Bobat told reporters during the pre-match press conference here on Thursday.

"Good little bit of a time off from cricket; he is in a great frame of mind. He has had a good family time and is fresh with energy.

"He is looking forward to getting involved (in the season). He has been practising for the last few days and has been hitting the ball brilliantly." Asked if the inexperienced bowling attack would be a disadvantage to the side, Bobat brushed aside such talks.

RCB has six specialist bowlers who have played international cricket. While Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma and Akash Deep have played international cricket, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal, Rajan Kumar, Mayank Dagar, Swapnil Singh and Himanshu Sharma are relatively inexperienced.

"I don't believe we have an inexperienced attack. Our overseas bowlers have a lot of international and IPL experience. The Indian quicks also have decent IPL experience, while in the spin department, we have a lot of potential in Himanshu Sharma and Mayank Dagar. Also, Karn Sharma has a lot of experience.

"We are very happy with our squad and what we have. We did a lot of work during the auction," he stated.

RCB will open their campaign against defending champions CSK here on Friday and Bobat said that regardless of the surface, it will be vital for the team to play to its strengths.

"We know the history of the surface. We know what it's like here and what sort of things are favourable in these conditions. We will have a look at the wicket again tomorrow.

"It's always the case of balancing your strengths with the conditions in front of you. We know our strengths and possess a strong bowling attack," he added.

Bobat also backed England all-rounder Will Jacks to come in handy.

"Will Jacks has had a fantastic 12 months in England and also with franchise cricket. He is a great option for us and a versatile player.

"He will be fitting in different positions in the batting order and bowling in various phases. The more hard-quality all-rounders you have, the better," he affirmed.

"We will try to win the trophy at this stage"

Bobat, who is into his first year as RCB's director of cricket, said the team will not be bogged down by its 16-year history of not lifting an IPL trophy.

"It's my first year, and I'm not laid down with the side's 16-year history. RCB has a very rich history, and it is our time and opportunity to go out and play," Bobat reckoned.

"We have a fantastic group of players. There are no concerns, and we have a fully fit squad. So, have to make the most of this opportunity in front of us.

"We will try to win the trophy at this stage. We want to play the way we want to play tomorrow and all the 14 league matches." Asked if the RCB women's team's title triumph in the recently-concluded WPL will be an inspiration for the side, he said IPL is a different event altogether.

"It's a great achievement from the women's team. We had been watching them play, and it was both exciting and nervous at the same time. So, all credit to the women's team for what they have achieved.

"But, we don't think too much about it since it is a different competition. However, we hope to have both the trophies, which would be a nice thing for us," Bobat concluded.