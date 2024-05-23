IPL 2024:  Kohli salutes the ‘character and heart’ RCB displayed in inspirational season

'We played for played for our own self-respect,' said Virat Kohli. - Instagram

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 2:07 PM

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s star batter Virat Kohli reflected on ups-and-downs, but an inspirational and memorable Indian Premier League (IPL) season following their loss to Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator on Wednesday.

RCB's dream run following a horrid first half and a winning streak of six games finally came to an end after a four-wicket loss to RR in the eliminator at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

In a video posted by RCB's official X handle, Virat said that they were not able to live up to their standards as cricketers. But he will cherish and remember the way his team bounced back from adversity.

"To be really honest, the first half of the season was a really under-par performance from us,” he said. “The standards that we have as cricketers, we were not able to live up to them.

inesh Karthik wants the fans to be proud of what RCB did during the season despite falling short. - Instagram

“Then we started expressing ourselves, played for our own self-respect. Our confidence came back. The way turned things around and qualified was truly special.

“It is something I will cherish and remember because it took a lot of character and heart from the boys," Kohli added.

The season was one to remember for RCB as they were on the brink of elimination after winning just one out of their first eight games, but they won their next six games by great margins and knocked out defending champions Chennai Super Kings in a must-win clash to secure the final playoff spot on basis of net-run-rate.

Skipper Faf du Plessis praised the fans who were constantly supporting the team through thick and thin. - Instagram

However, the 17-year-old long wait for the trophy continues after the loss to RR. Nonetheless, the team's performance this season has won them a lot of acclaim from fans, experts and players alike.

Skipper Faf Du Plessis said that the last six games were special for the way RCB turned things around and earned the support of their fans.

"We were down halfway through the season. But still the fans were there, every match, every stadium,” he said.