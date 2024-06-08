Dubai’s Meronk shoots seven under to tie for the lead at LIV Golf Houston

Dubai based Adrian Meronk on course at LIV Golf Houston. - Photo LIV Golf X

Published: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 10:12 AM Last updated: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 10:13 AM

Dubai-based Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) shot an opening round of seven under par 65 to be tied for the lead in the $25 million 54-hole LIV Golf Houston.

Meronk, who has just turned 31 years old is joined at the top of the leaderboard by his Cleeks GC Captain Martin Kaymer and the youngest player in LIV Golf, 20-year-old Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII).

It came on a day in which 41 of the 54 players in the field broke par, with nine of those shooting bogey-free rounds, as the winds died down on a steamy afternoon at the Golf Club of Houston.

Meronk starting on hole 16 in the shotgun format, had a bogey-free round with three birdies in a row from hole two as well as the same from hole 11 and a final birdie on his finishing hole, number 15.

Caleb Surratt, 20, is the the youngest player in LIV Golf. - Photo LIV Golf X

He led the Putting Stats for round one with 1.22 putts per hole.

Meronk is in 18th in the season-long Individual Standings.

This is week eight of 13 of LIV Golf 2024 and then the Team Championships in Dallas, Texas – now confirmed for September 20th – 22nd, 2024.

Kaymer has found his form after a lengthy recovery from wrist surgery, and his team leads for the first time in more than a year, even without the recent winner of the Senior USPGA Championship - Richard Bland (74) contributing a counting score.

First-year LIV player Calle Samooja continued to show signs of progress with a 3-under 69 to round out the team’s scoring. Kaymer said of his Team: “I think what Richard (Bland) did a couple of weeks ago really helped our team spirit.

“We were really in a good place, but a win can make a big difference. … The way Richard is playing is inspiring.”

The second round tees off at 12.15 pm (local Houston time) on Saturday.

The final threeball is off tee one where Meronk tees off alongside Surratt and Kaymer.

For further information Visit www.LIVGolf.com

Leading Round One Scores (Par 72)

Individual Event

Meronk (Cleeks GC) 65.

Kaymer (Cleeks GC) 65.

Surratt (Legion XIII) 65.

Na (Iron Heads) 66.

Ortiz (Torque GC) 66.