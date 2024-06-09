India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024: UAE residents gear up for epic clash

India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam. Photo: AFP

The Indian and Pakistani communities in the UAE are buzzing with excitement about the highly anticipated T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. Some will watch with relatives and friends at their homes, while others will witness the epic clash at cafes and sports bars.

Fans from both nations say that this match is the most important in the World Cup as it will be played for the first time at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in the United States. As the match is being played in the US, it will start at 6:30 PM in the UAE, perfectly timed for an evening of cricket excitement.

"We have set up a screen at our home and have invited about twenty friends over," said Vishnu Param, an Indian expat residing in JLT. "India is obviously the favourite. It will be an evening filled with cricket, food, and excitement," said the finance executive.

The cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan is one of the most intense in sports. Every match between these two nations is more than just a game, bringing together millions of fans across the globe.

Similarly, Pakistani resident Amjad Khan is having a family get-together at his place. We have prepared a special menu featuring all our favourite snacks. It’s more than just a game. When there is a match between the two nations, it’s a celebration," said Khan, who resides in Al Mahatta in Sharjah.

Local cafes and restaurants have also set up special viewing to accommodate the crowds.

Awais Mohammed, an engineer working at a private firm, said that he has many Indian and Pakistani friends, and they have decided to watch the game at a cafe in Oud Metha. "We have booked a table for 8 people. We have been waiting for the game since the last match that both the teams played," said Mohammed.