UAE President congratulates Al Ain Football Club following AFC Champions League victory

Photo: WAM

Published: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 6:05 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 6:06 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Al Ain Football Club team, along with their administrative and technical staff, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi today, to celebrate their victory in the 2024 AFC Champions League.

During the meeting, the President congratulated the players, coach, administrative and technical staff, fans, and the board of directors on their historic achievement, which marked the club's second triumph in the competition's history.

He commended the team's exceptional performance throughout the tournament, highlighting their high level of competitiveness, determination, and strong will to win.

He also expressed his appreciation for all the efforts that contributed to the team's success in representing the UAE and achieving victory.

The ruler encouraged the team to maintain their winning streak and high standards, emphasising that any achievement by national teams enhances the overall reputation of UAE sports, particularly football, and inspires further sporting accomplishments in the future.

The players expressed their appreciation for the support and attention given by the President to the sports and youth sector in the country. They affirmed that Al Ain Football Club's achievement is a result of the rulers' support for the sports sector and athletes in the UAE.

They noted that this support places a significant responsibility on them to continue delivering their best to achieve results and elevate the UAE's presence on the regional and international stages.