IPL 2021: CSK ride past KKR to clinch fourth title

Chennai Super Kings celebrate their fourth IPL title in Dubai on Friday night. — BCCI

Dubai - MS Dhoni leads team to 27-run win in 300th match as T20 skipper

By AP/AFP Published: Sat 16 Oct 2021, 12:23 AM

Ageing maestro Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings won their fourth Indian Premier League title, beating two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final on Friday.

Chennai, whose slogan goes: ‘Whistle Podu,’ which means ‘Blow a whistle,’ and playing their ninth IPL final, made an imposing 192-3 after being put into bat by Kolkata skipper Eoin Morgan.

Kolkata, who had chased down 199 in the 2012 final against Chennai, crumbled to 125-8 before tailenders Shivam Mavi (20) and Lockie Ferguson (17 not out) dragged them to 165-9.

Openers Shubman Gill (51) and Venkatesh Iyer (50) put on a solid 91-run stand, then Kolkata lost their way completely, losing eight wickets for just 34 runs in a dramatic collapse.

Fast bowler Shardul Thakur, who has replaced Axar Patel in India’s Twenty20 World Cup squad, picked up 3-38 while Josh Hazzlewood (2-29) and Ravindra Jadeja (2-37) ran through Kolkata’s middle order.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni holds the IPL trophy. — BCCI

All four top-order Chennai batsmen were amongst the runs, led by Faf du Plessis’ 86 off 59 balls. But the South African had a lucky escape on 2 when Dinesh Karthik missed a regulation stumping.

Ferguson (0-56) had an off day and conceded the second most runs by a bowler in an IPL final.

The three cameos by Moeen Ali (37 not out), tournament top-scorer Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and Robin Uthappa (31) helped Chennai to set a formidable total in MS Dhoni’s 300th match as T20 skipper.

Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata won the toss and elected to field but their bowlers failed to get a wicket until the ninth over and took a hammering.

Ruturaj Gaikwad fell for 32 off spinner Sunil Narine but Du Plessis kept up the charge to raise his fifty with a six amid raucous support for Chennai at a nearly packed stadium.

The South African veteran smashed seven fours and three sixes and put on key partnerships with Robin Uthappa, who made 31, and Moeen Ali, who hit an unbeaten 37 off 20 balls.

Du Plessis was out on the final ball off pace bowler Shivam Mavi. Narine was two-time champions Kolkata’s best bowler with figures of 2-26.

Kolkata started strongly with Iyer and Shubman Gill, who made 51, putting on a quickfire opening stand of 91.

But Chennai hit back with Thakur’s twin strikes in one over including Iyer’s key wicket as wheels came off the Kolkata chase.

Chennai, winners in 2010, 2011 and 2018, remain one of the most successful IPL franchises after five-time champions Mumbai Indians who failed to defend their title this season. — AP/AFP