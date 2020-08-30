IPL 2020: Sharjah Cricket Stadium reminds Laxman, Sachin of desert storm

Tendulkar's back-to-back hundreds against the mighty Australians in the 1998 tri-series in Sharjah are now a part of cricketing folklore

The VERY VERY SPECIAL Laxman became nostalgic after the Hyderabad batting wizard stepped on to the ground at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening.

It was on this ground that Laxman's legendary teammate, Sachin Tendulkar, played the two most famous innings of his glittering career.

Tendulkar's back-to-back hundreds against the mighty Australians in the 1998 tri-series in Sharjah are now a part of cricketing folklore.

And on Sunday when Laxman arrived at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium for the Sunrisers Hyderabad's first training session since their arrival in the UAE for the IPL 2020, the team mentor became nostalgic.

Coming back to Sharjah after a long time. Whenever I walk on this field memories of those two special 100s from ?@sachin_rt? comes back to my mind, rushing like a #desertstorm pic.twitter.com/HJajtKmBR1 - VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 30, 2020

"Coming back to Sharjah after a long time. Whenever I walk on this field memories of those two special 100s from @sachintendulkar comes back to my mind, rushing like a #desertstorm," Laxman wrote on Twitter.

Replying to Laxman's tweet, Sachin wrote: "Still remember both those games like they happened just yesterday. And do you remember how we almost got blown away by that desert storm?"

Tendulkar's stunning 143 off 131 balls against Australia failed to win India a match interrupted by a sandstorm, but it helped the team reach the final of the tournament.

Chasing 285, India were in all sorts of trouble at 138 for four 29 overs.

But Tendulkar then launched a brutal assault on the Australian bowlers, sharing a 104-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Laxman, before getting caught behind off Damien Fleming.

India eventually lost the match by 34 runs, Tendulkar's brilliance ensured the team finished ahead of New Zealand in the league stage to book a place in the final.

Then in the final against the same opponents, Tendulkar hit another majestic century (134 off 131 balls) to script a memorable win for India.

And the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which has witnessed many such memorable cricketing moments in the past, is all set to welcome back world-class action as it prepares to cost-host the IPL this year with Dubai and Abu Dhabi.