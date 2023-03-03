India vs Australia 3rd Test: Indore pitch rated 'poor' by International Cricket Council

The pitch at the Holkar Stadium received three demerit points as a result

Indian coach Rahul Dravid (left) and captain Rohit Sharma inspect the pitch ahead of the third Test. — PTI

By Reuters Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 5:46 PM

The pitch used for the third Test between India and Australia in Indore has been rated "poor", the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday after the match was completed early on the third day.

Australia wrapped up a nine-wicket victory in the low-scoring encounter to end India's nine-match unbeaten run at home as spinners ran riot on a pitch where Nathan Lyon claimed 11 of the 20 wickets.

"The pitch, which was very dry, did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start," match referee Chris Broad said in his report to the ICC.

"The fifth ball of the match broke through the pitch surface and continued to occasionally break the surface providing little or no seam movement and there was excessive and uneven bounce throughout the match."

The pitch at the Holkar Stadium received three demerit points as a result. A venue that accumulates five demerit points over a five-year period is suspended from hosting any international cricket for a period of 12 months.

The result helped Australia seal a place in the World Test Championship final in June. India lead the series 2-1 with the fourth and final test to be played in Ahmedabad from Thursday.

