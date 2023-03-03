India vs Australia 3rd Test: Indore pitch rated 'poor' by International Cricket Council

The 25-year-old will be among the elite athletes that will be competing in the season-opening race at Yas Marina Circuit
The pitch used for the third Test between India and Australia in Indore has been rated "poor", the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday after the match was completed early on the third day.
Australia wrapped up a nine-wicket victory in the low-scoring encounter to end India's nine-match unbeaten run at home as spinners ran riot on a pitch where Nathan Lyon claimed 11 of the 20 wickets.
"The pitch, which was very dry, did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start," match referee Chris Broad said in his report to the ICC.
"The fifth ball of the match broke through the pitch surface and continued to occasionally break the surface providing little or no seam movement and there was excessive and uneven bounce throughout the match."
The pitch at the Holkar Stadium received three demerit points as a result. A venue that accumulates five demerit points over a five-year period is suspended from hosting any international cricket for a period of 12 months.
The result helped Australia seal a place in the World Test Championship final in June. India lead the series 2-1 with the fourth and final test to be played in Ahmedabad from Thursday.
ALSO READ:
The 25-year-old will be among the elite athletes that will be competing in the season-opening race at Yas Marina Circuit
Frenchman keeps Bahrain Raid Xtreme in championship hunt as stage ends in drama
Playing alongside Rohan Bopanna, Pakistan’s Qureshi enjoyed much success until 2021, after which he teamed-up with India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan this year
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka was effusive in her praise for the onsite Jumeirah Creekside Hotel
The Catalans face Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday in the first leg, without injured trio Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski
The 1994 World Cup winner featured in a star studded match which was part of the Asian Paralympic Committee's Welfare Sports Festival for People of Determination
The second-seeded Russian came through two harrowing tiebreaks and saved five match points to defeat a tenacious Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 1-6, 7-6, 7-6 after a two-and-a-half-hour Centre Court battle
Fontaine achieved the record of 13 goals in the 1958 finals in Sweden where France reached the semifinals for the first time in their history, losing to Pele's Brazil