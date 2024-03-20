Excitement builds as great prizes on offer at Dubai World Cup Style Stakes

The meeting promises to showcase style and elegance. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 9:48 PM

The Dubai World Cup has become synonymous with high fashion and racegoers attending this year’s horse racing spectacle will be looking to up the sartorial stakes with over Dh200,000 on offer in the competitions taking place at Meydan Racecourse.

The meeting promises to showcase style and elegance as Dubai's most fashionable individuals vie for in the Dubai World Cup Style Stakes on March 30.

Glamorous racegoers can compete in five categories; Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Man, Best Dressed Couple, Best Traditional Outfit and Best Hat.

Some of Dubai’s best fashion experts have been tasked with picking out the winners, with Style Stakes judging in the hands of Personal Brand Strategist Kelly Lundberg, Gary Sweeney, Brand & Style Director for sponsors Ascot & Chapels, Evelyn McDermott, Founder of Evelyn McDermott Millinery, Fashion and Lifestyle Agency founder Ruth Bradley and Nadia Jendoubi, Store Supervisor and Brand Influencer for Anfasic Dokhoon.

The Best Dressed Lady category has an array of prizes to help the well-attired stay at the top of their game, including a Dh55,000 EMAAR gift voucher, 24k Gold Facials worth Dh1000 sponsored by Sisters Beauty Lounge, a Dh4000 gift voucher for the 2025 Dubai World Cup, as well as 50,000 Emirates Skywards Miles.

The Best Dressed Man category will also be hotly contested, with a Dh36,700 EMAAR gift voucher up for grabs, a US$4000 gift voucher sponsored by Ascot & Chapels and an 1847 Signature Facial worth Dh750.