Count down begins for iconic Dubai World Cup race night

The final countdown has begun for the 28th edition of the $30.5 million Dubai World Cup, the world’s most anticipated flat race meeting featuring nine glittering contests, including an iconic event for Purebred Arabians with historic roots in the UAE and Middle East.

The final nominations have been completed and now it’s time for the Dubai Racing Club to announce the final fields for the March 30 showpiece at Meydan Racecourse which promises unparalleled sporting action and social allure.

First run in 1996 at Nad Al Sheba Racecourse, the Dubai World Cup has evolved into an event of immense and has established its place at the top of the Middle Eastern social calendar.

While some of the best jockeys on the planet ride their hearts on the venue’s twin, dirt and turf, tracks in pursuit of glory, an elite group of fashion-conscious men and women will battle it out in the popular Style Stakes competition, a social event that has become a major highlight of Dubai World Cup day.

Racegoers can participate in a variety of free competitions including the challenging Pick Six competition which tests the skills and ability of patrons to spot the winners before the races.

There’s something for everyone, young and old, with General Admission tickets priced at only Dhs 20, while tickets to Apron Views, which provide access to some of the best seats at the iconic venue, are available at Dhs 295.

Fans can elevate their Dubai World Cup experience and get the best view in the house in the Sky bubble which is the highest point of the majestic racecourse which was launched in 2010.

Guests can also celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan with the Iftar Package available for Dhs 595. Alternatively, The Gallery offers great views of the finish line a one-of-a-kind brunch package is priced at Dhs 950, including House Beverages.

For those seeking a truly VIP experience, there are a range of Premium Dining options available, including the tiered Winner’s Circle Restaurant, where Afternoon Tea and Dinner will be served. There is also a range of suites, including the Monterosso Suite where visitors can enjoy afternoon tea and an international buffet from level seven of the grandstand.

The racecourse is also fitted with Private Suites and Boxes for corporate racegoers.

For just the second time, the spectacle of the Dubai World Cup and closing drone show can also be enjoyed from the Royal Enclosure, where a Majlis Banquet and premium beverages will make it an unforgettable day.

Priced at Dhs 10,000, this includes personalized service, with private pick-up from the racegoer's home or hotel.

For For more information and booking, click on: https://tickets.dubairacingclub.com/experience.html?perf=DRC.EVN2.PRF191