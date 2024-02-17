Higgins and Schoombie storm to Curry Club honours

Curry Club winners Mark Schoombie (left) and Kian Higgins (right) with JGE Men's Captain Noel O’Leary (centre). - Supplied photo

Published: Sat 17 Feb 2024, 3:20 PM

Kian Higgins and Mark Schoombie took the Jumeirah Golf Estates by storm to win the latest edition of the popular Curry Club event.

The pair delivered a remarkable performance, boasting a net score of -6 (-7 gross) during their round on the front nine on the Fire Course.

Their stellar play, highlighted by five birdies and an eagle, propelled them to victory in impressive fashion.

Louis Thorne and Eirik Andresen secured an impressive -5 score without any drop shots, earning them a well-deserved second place Cavit Yildiz and Dilek Yildiz also posted a -5 score, narrowly missing out on second place due to a countback

This week’s edition of the Curry Club drew 40 players, including both members and guests. The event featured a Pairs Scramble format.

The handicap allowance was 35% for the lower handicapper and 15% for the higher handicapper in the pair.

The updated Order of Merit standings for the Curry Club at JGE are as follows: Bradley Webb 23 points, Lee Johnston 22 points, Annabel Ayres 21 points