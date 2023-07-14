Hamdan Sports Complex hosts Qatari National swimming team for training camp

Significant rise in the number of international clubs and teams who are conducting sports camps in Dubai

Published: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 4:57 PM

Hamdan Sports Complex is hosting the training camp of the Qatari Junior and Youth National Swimming Team, as part of their preparations for international competitions during the next sports season.

The three-week camp, which continues until 20th July 2023, comprises 12 swimmers between 15 and 18 years in addition to the trainers and technical bodies.

Athletes are trained in the various disciplines of swimming twice a day at the Complex.

Several officials from Middle Eastern and international sports clubs and federations visited Dubai recently to discuss conducting camps during the upcoming period and to benefit from the distinctive sports and tourist facilities that Dubai offers.

Several European and international clubs have already booked their winter camps, based on the importance and benefits of camps held in the Emirate.

Among the clubs who favour training in Dubai are Russia's FC Rostov, Krasnodar, Dynamo Moscow and Spartak Moscow who are he oldest and most popular club in Russia. Spartak have won the Soviet Premier League title 12 times, the Soviet Union Cup 10 times, Russian League title 10 times, Russia Cup 4 times and the Russian Super Cup.

Celtic Football Club of Scotland are also booked to organize a camp in the Emirate.

Several sports clubs and national teams featuring prominent stars will arrive in Dubai during the coming period to participate in training camps as part of their preparations for international competitions.

The Emirate of Dubai continues to attract further international training camps for clubs and national teams in various sports and of different age groups.

Dubai has experienced a significant rise in the number of international sportsmen who have evinced interest in training in the Emirate.

More than 120 training camps were held throughout the last year in many locations of the Emirate including the Hamdan Sports Complex and Nad Al-Sheba Sports Complex which is full-equipped with world class sports equipment and facilities.

Dubai Sports Council collaborates with various entities in the UAE and overseas to facilitate the arrival of global athletes and clubs to Dubai to organize training camps, based on the availability of venues.