Gupta brings her A-game to win Emirates Golf Club's Ladies’ Monthly Medal

Jayshree Gupta Emirates played some sparking golf to win the Silver A Division at the Emirates Golf Club’s November Ladies’ Monthly Medal.
As many as 64 enthusiastic lady golfers, the highest turnout for a Ladies Medal this season, battled it out on the Majlis Championship Course over three Divisions.
Gupta put in the best work in the Silver A Division for golfers with a handicap index of 0-14 to win with an impressive three-under net 69.
On a day that produced some excellent golf Glory Xavier topped the Gross Division with a score of eight-over 80, winning on a better back nine. A birdie on Hole 11 was vital in ensuring Xavier the victory.
Runner-up of the Silver A Division was Monica Palao who shot a net tow-under 70. Palao had a blemish-free front nine which included three net birdies that proved the difference and allowed her to comfortably place second.
Third place went to Naijla Bartette who shot a net 70 as well. Four consecutive net birdies on the back nine was the difference maker as it allowed her to finish third on a back nine countback.
The Silver B Division saw ladies with a handicap range of 15-23 compete. The winner of this Division was Wonjeong Lee, who shot a net 70.
The runner-up was Ninu Smith who shot a net 70. What seemed to be a round-destroying 10 on the 10th Hole was quickly followed up with back-to-back net eagles and her tremendous bounce-back ability allowed her to take home second place in the Division. Third place went to Amarjeet Radia who shot a net 75.
The Bronze Division hosted ladies with a handicap range of 24 and above. Topping the Division was Dong Jin Kim who shot a net 70while the runner-up was Alison Cowley, who carded a net 73.
The Stableford Competition was won by Anne Gely Bouigue, who scored 36 points.
