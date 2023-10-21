Gracie submits Henderson to fly the flag for MMA's most famous family at ADXC1

Big scoring World Cup match looks set for a thrilling finish at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
Bellator fighter Neiman Gracie submitted former UFC and WEC champion Ben Henderson via an armbar in a titanic showdown that was the highlight of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC 1) at the Mubadala Arena, on Friday night.
Gracie, who proudly carries the legendary family name and the legacy of his uncle, Renzo Gracie, dominated Henderson, a multifaceted fighter known for his wrestling prowess and formidable guillotine, in the no-gi superfight.
“ADXC is the new show that’s gonna take over grappling, and I’m happy,” Gracie said following his victory.
“I’ve trained extensively under these rules, and it was an excellent match for me because I love chasing submissions. Given the three-minute time limit, I was determined to give it my all in pursuit of the finish. It was a fantastic experience.
“Fighting someone like Benson, who is lightning fast and explosive with his movement, I knew he would be a hard guy to finish,” added Gracie.
“But I was determined to finish, which is why I continuously pursued the submission. Since we only had three minutes, I aimed to attempt the finish ten times in those three minutes. If it didn’t work ten times, I’d have gone for twenty.”
The championship lived up to its promise of delivering an unforgettable spectacle for fight fans, as 28 top fighters graced the stage, providing an evening of aggressive play that will be etched in the annals of combat sports history.
With a jam-packed arena and an electrifying crowd passionately rallying behind their favourite fighters, the first-of-its-kind event marked the beginning of a global tour hosted by International Vision Sports Management (IVSM) as part of the ongoing Abu Dhabi Showdown Week. Fourteen exhilarating fights took place inside a custom-built octagon.
The Gi Main Event also featured a fierce rivalry as DreamArt leader Isaque Bahiense emerged victorious over Atos’ Gustavo Batista.
Bahiense, who had previously bested Batista in prior encounters, reaffirmed his dominance, while Batista sought redemption, making it an epic clash that showcased the pinnacle of jiu-jitsu.
Bahiense said: “Our goal was to play to our strengths; he knows his game well, and I refrained from playing into his pressure. It was a tough contest, but I came out on top.”
Former Venator FC Welterweight Champion and UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori went head-to-head with the relentless Tarek Suleiman, renowned for his No-Gi submission skills, in the Co-Main Event. Vettori emerged victorious after a hard-fought battle, earning a unanimous decision.
In another riveting No-Gi Co-Main Event, Fight Sports leader Roberto Cyborg Abreu locked horns with Australian black belt Anton Minenko in a contest that displayed the raw power and skill of these world-class athletes.
Cyborg secured victory through a unanimous decision after five intense rounds, but Minenko’s unwavering determination promises an exciting future for this rising star in the sport.
ADXC 1 left fans craving more, with each fight delivering non-stop action and excitement. The fusion of jiu-jitsu and MMA, combined with the incredible skills and tenacity of the fighters, ensured that this event will be etched in history as a momentous occasion in the world of combat sports.
The championship was graced by the presence of a range of esteemed personalities, including Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, Director-General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi and Brigadier Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.
Renowned MMA fighters Alexander Volkanovski and Belal Muhammad were also present.
ADXC 1 Full Results
Main Event
Neiman Gracie defeated Benson Henderson via Submission – Armbar
Co Main-Event
Isaque Bahiense defeated Gustavo Batista via Decision – Unanimous
Marvin Vettori defeated Tarek Suleiman via Decision – Unanimous
Roberto ‘Cyborg’ Abreu defeated Anton Minenko via Decision – Unanimous
Main Card
Tayane PorfÍrio defeated Giovanna Jara via Decision – Unanimous
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady defeated Islam Nader Reda via Decision – Unanimous
Fabricio Andrey defeated Marcio André via Decision – Split
Thalison Soares defeated Zayed Alkatheeri via Decision – Unanimous
Marcin Held defeated Guram Kutateladze via Submission – Armbar
Preliminary Card
Fellipe Andrew defeated Uanderson Ferreira via Submission – Triangle Choke
Jonnatas Gracie defeated Natan Chueng via Decision – Unanimous
Luiza Monteiro defeated Nathalie Ribeiro via Decision – Unanimous
Dan Manasoiu defeated Antonio Assef via Submission – Heel Hook
Sarah Galvao defeated Vitoria Gabriella via Submission – Choke
