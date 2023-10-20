I'm going to leave the cage with my hand raised says ex-UFC champ Ben Henderson after ADXC 1 weigh in

Abu Dhabi Golf Club braces as new class of golfers get set to tee off for 2023 Eisenhower Trophy
As many as 36 teams will be represented at the prestigious World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) event which twill be played at the National Course
The fighters have weighed in and the time for talking is now over and the stage is set for Abu Dhabi to create combat sports history o Friday as it prepares to host the inaugural Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC 1).
A glittering groundbreaking mega-show the evet promises to change the face of jiu-jitsu and grappling in the UaE and and around the world forever.
The first of what organisers International Vision Sports Management (IVSM) plan to be a global tour will be held at Mubadala Arena as a build-up to Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, with 14 fights set to take place inside a custom-built octagon.
On Thursday night, inside the arena and in the shadow of the octagon, the tension proved palpable as the 28 fighters stepped onto the scales to make their respective weights and face-off in front of an enthusiastic crowd.
With fans eagerly anticipating high-intensity matchups, the show – which starts at 8pm and will continue past midnight – has already sold out before the action kick starts.
All 14 fights on the card will proceed as planned after the fighters – including stars from Brazil, Italy, the US, Australia, Palestine, and UAE, among others – successfully made weight. Ben Henderson, who faces Neiman Gracie in the No-Gi Main Event, said he intends to leave the ring a winner by any means necessary.
“I’m feeling great and am so stoked for this,” said Henderson, a former UFC Lightweight Champion, who will take on Brazil’s Neiman Gracie, a two-time Pan-American champion, in the main event
“It’s the first time jiu-jitsu has been held in a cage on such a big scene, so I’m excited. The cage is going to make bigger difference than many people think because it’s going to extend the takedowns – we’re talking maybe a minute of a three minute fight.
“But I’m just going in much the same way I go into every fight: I’m going to win. I don’t know how it’ll go down, whether it’ll be a submission, a decision, or he walks in and slips on a banana peel – all I know is I’m going to leave that cage with my hand raised.”
Isaque Bahiense, who will face Brazilian compatriot Gustavo Batista in the Gi Main Event, said he can barely wait to get down to business:
“It’s one of the best cards of 2023 and with the different rules it makes it more interesting,” he said. “Always with Abu Dhabi, they know how to put on a show and – look at this place – they love jiu-jitsu. An event of this stature and designed to entertain is what we need. They’ve done their part; now it’s down to us to put on a show.”
ADXC 1 is set to reaffirm Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for top-tier combat sports with a memorable event for all those fortunate enough to be part of it.
ALSO READ
ADXC 1 Fight card
Mubadala Arena, Abu Dhabi
October 20, 2023
Main Card
Neiman Gracie vs. Ben Henderson – No-gi Main event
Isaque Bahiense vs. Gustavo Batista – Gi Main Event
Marvin Vettori vs. Tarek Suleiman – No-gi Co-main Event
Roberto “Cyborg” Abreu vs. Anton Minenko – No-gi Co-main Event
Super Fights
Tayane Porfirio vs. Giovanna Jara – Gi Super Fight
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Islam Nader Reda – No-gi Super Fight
Fabricio Andrey vs. Marcio Andre – Gi Super Fight
Zayed Alkatheeri vs. Thalison Soares – Gi Super Fight
Marcin Held vs. Guram Kutateladze – No-gi Super Fight
Fellipe Andrew vs. Uanderson Ferreira – Gi Super Fight
Jonnatas Gracie vs. Natan Chueng – No-gi Super Fight
Nathalie Ribeiro vs. Luiza Monteiro – Gi Super Fight
“Big” Dan Manasoui vs. Antonio Assef – No-gi Super Fight
Sarah Galvão vs. Vitoria Gabriella – Gi Super Fight
As many as 36 teams will be represented at the prestigious World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) event which twill be played at the National Course
Qualifying for the season long Race to Obidos in Portugal continues as Emirates Golf Club Ladies’ Section hosts the UAE International Pairs
She was one of eight new proposed members to join the Olympic body at its session in Mumbai
Now in its fourth edition, the event is aimed at preparing the country's next Olympians
Winners beat Trump International in event supported by the Emirates Golf Federation
Ananyaa Sood hits a career-first hole-in-one on the par three 12th hole at the Faldo course
Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council says the emirate boasts an abundance of positives required for the ultimate success of international events
Ganguly and Kanokpornvasi top the Junior boy and Junior girl's Division at the Saadiyat Golf Club, Abu Dhabi