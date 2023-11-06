Golf’s next heroes light up JGE’s Fire Course in Tommy Fleetwood Academy Junior Medal Series

Godolphin duo light up Breeders’ Cup meeting with epic one-two finish in Santa Anita showpiece
Jumeirah Golf Estates recently hosted another edition of the Tommy Fleetwood Academy Junior Medal Series. The event was held over the front nine of the Fire course with a strong field of 50 promising juniors playing.
The competition had four different divisions including the forward tees, gross competition, girls’ competition and TFA tees.
Tommy Fleetwood Academy had its tee markers placed out on the course for the younger juniors who do not yet have a handicap.
Madhav Manoj posted a score of 29 (+5) to win by two shots from second place Ishika Kaul who shot a very respectable 31 (+7).
The winner of the forward tees competition was Milana Rozhko with a score of net 32 (-4), two shots behind was Maxime Baillache with net 34 (-2) who finished their round with a net eagle on the par 4 - 9th hole.
The winner representing Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club from the signature tees was Ethan Alan who scored a net 37 (+1) playing off a handicap of 7.
Losing out on a countback to Ethan was Tommy Carr Jr with a score of net 37 (+1).
Finally, in the gross competition winning on countback with a score of 38 (+2) gross was Tommy Carr Jr with a very consistent round which included seven pars and two bogeys.
There were two on-course prizes, winning Nearest to the Pin on Hole 8 which was won by Tommy Carr while Alexander Rushika won the raffle for Beat the Pro completed by Tommy Fleetwood Academy Professional Diarmaid Fraser.
Concluding the prize-giving presentation, David Gardner, from St James’s Place, the sponsor of the event, said: “Thank you for your participation in the TFA Junior Medal Series.
“Congratulations to all our prize winners and we hope to see you again here next month.”
