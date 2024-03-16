Triple birdie finish helps UAE’s Grenville-Wood grab a share of the lead at Delhi Challenge

UAE's Joshua Grenvi9lle-Wood said he missed a couple of putts inside eight feet. - Instagram

Published: Sat 16 Mar 2024, 7:25 PM

The UAE’s Joshua Grenville-Wood co-leads the $300,000 Delhi Challenge after a third round 64 on the Challenge Tour, co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

Grenville-Wood, a 25-year-old UAE passport holder who is supported by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), is tied alongside England’s Jack Senior and Frenchman Martin Couvra on 16 under par at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Classic Golf and Country Club, with 18 holes to play.

He had opening rounds of 66 and 70 and stands 519th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and 114th in the Challenge Tour’s Race to Mallorca.

Grenville-Wood, who has had an eagle in each of his first three rounds and has accumulated an impressive 15 birdies, had to overcome the annoyance of a triple bogey eight on hole 18 in round two.

In his third round, he went to the turn in a three birdie 33, birdied hole 10 and had a three putt bogey on hole 12. He rallied strongly with an eagle three on hole 14 and birdied his last three holes.

“It was really solid today,” he said after his round. “I hung in nicely, but I left a couple of chances out there on the front nine and missed a couple of putts inside eight feet.

“I had a really nice finish. I just have to go out on Sunday and give it a go – I have had plenty of second places recently and I know what I need to do.”

Grenville-Wood’s best finish on the Challenge Tour is second place at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Challenge at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

He also finished in sixth place in the DP World Tour’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters last year to pick up the biggest cheque of his career.

Eight players are within two shots of the leaders in a packed leaderboard.

Couvra, Senior and Grenville-Wood tee off tomorrow in the final three-ball in Match 20 at 10.29 local India time off tee one.

Leading Round Three Scores

(7,114 Yards, Par 72)

Grenville-Wood (UAE) 66. 70. 64. 200.

Senior (Eng) 66. 69. 65. 200.

Couvra (Fr) 65. 67. 68. 200.

Pulkkanen (Fin) 67. 72. 62. 201.

Levy (Fr) 69. 67. 65. 201.