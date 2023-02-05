Gavins secures dramatic win in Ras Al Khaimah Championship

The twin highlights of the evening are the second legs of the exciting Al Maktoum Challenge series for thoroughbreds and Purebred Arabians
Daniel Gavins of England holed an enormous putt at the 18th to win his second DP World Tour title in memorable fashion as the 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Championship reached a dramatic conclusion.
The 31-year-old held a two-shot lead as he headed to the 18th tee but found the water twice at the last to seriously dent his chances of winning the title.
But with nearest challenger Alexander Björk finishing his round with a bogey up ahead, Gavins had a double-bogey putt from around 30 feet to set the new target at 17 under par.
And he duly holed it to limit the damage to two dropped shots, but there were still twists and turns to come as third-round leader Zander Lombard gave himself an eagle chance on the last to potentially force a playoff.
But South African Lombard narrowly missed his putt from 24 feet to hand Gavins a second title to add to the ISPS HANDA World Invitational crown he won in 2021.
“I thought I had (given the tournament away),” said Gavins, who closed with a roller-coaster 69 that contained eight birdies - including five in a row from the second hole - as well as three bogeys and his closing double bogey.
“I put two in the water and thought 'Well that's one way to end the tournament really'. When I sunk the putt and then went to the back of the green and saw that I was actually winning still, it was kind of a big shock.
“It’s only the start of the year so there’s a lot of golf to play. If I can keep on gaining confidence from positions like this, that’s all I can do. It feels great.”
Björk and Lombard were in a tie for second on 16 under, with Adrian Meronk and Thorbjørn Olesen another shot further back.
Meanwhile, Grassroots initiatives were at the forefront during the event with children from Ajman Academy and Ras Al Khaimah Academy visiting Al Hamra Golf Club and being treated to introductory golf clinics as well as taking in the action on course.
The Emirates Golf Federation and Emirates Schools Establishment also welcomed more than 30 children from local schools to experience the tournament and gain taster golf lessons ahead of the launch of the Future Falcons National Junior Development Programme in the Emirate which will see golf become part of the physical education curriculum.
The twin highlights of the evening are the second legs of the exciting Al Maktoum Challenge series for thoroughbreds and Purebred Arabians
Sixteen UCI WorldTeams will be joined by four UCI ProTeams that will race along the unique roads of the Middle East, starting and finishing in Abu Dhabi
The DP World Tour Qualifying School graduate made the most of favourable scoring conditions at Al Hamra Golf Club on Thursday, firing nine birdies
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, Grand Slam winners earlier this week in Melbourne, both confirmed for this month’s tennis extravaganza, alongside women’s World No.1 Swiatek
The slow left-arm orthodox bowler made his T20I debut in September 2022 for UAE against Bangladesh during the Bangladesh tour of UAE
The Carnival is a celebration of fans and their love for cricket
The Olympic medallist speaks to Khaleej Times about the young 19-year-old who is taking the sport by storm
Championship leader relishing chance to test Prodrive hypercar in UAE