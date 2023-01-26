Exclusive: Corkill praises team for their rescue act at Dubai Desert Classic

Simon Corkill, the Executive Tournament Director of the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic. — Supplied photo

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 7:40 PM

Simon Corkill, the Executive Tournament Director of the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic, was a relieved man after heavy rains that lashed the Emirates Golf Club finally abated allowing the showpiece tournament to conduct its opening round Thursday.

Although only half of the 132-player field completed their rounds, Corkill was happy with the way things panned out, albeit under darkening skies.

All going well the remaining three balls will go out early on Friday morning with fans being allowed into the venue.

When Khaleej Times caught up with Corckill we found him in an upbeat mood as he reflected on the herculean effort of ground staff that made play possible in the Middle East’s most famous golf tournament.

“It's been a tough day today as we all know that Dubai has very few days of rain each year and unfortunately it has fallen a bit today and potentially a bit tomorrow,” said Corkill, who took up his role in April, 2019.

“Fortunately we have a fantastic team. Matt Perry, who is the course superintendent, and his team, were here very early, at 6:00 am, assessing the golf course and they did a miraculous job to get everything up and running.

“I’m actually surprised how much play we managed today, especially with the key groups like Rory McIlroy,” he added.

Corkill, who helped initiate subtle changes to the tournament and also to pioneer the launch of the inaugural Junior Hero Dubai Desert Classic, commented on the mechanics of staging a golf tournament that has become the pride of the Middle East.

“It’s a whole year-long process setting up a tournament of this magnitude,” he said. “We obviously work with our partners and the key thing is for us to look at every experience across the board, weather its players, officials, media, fans, and volunteers at every touch point and we look at how we can make that better for the next year.

“It’s a fairly simple mandate that we have and we hope it's working,” Corkill added.

“It’s a massive team we have and with events like this, it’s the adrenaline that keeps you going. By Tuesday next week, the tires will deflate and you look back and see what a fantastic week you had.

“The end result will always make it all worth it.”