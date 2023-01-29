Dubai Desert Classic: Bradbury, Shinkwin up against a giant of the game

Two young Englishmen – Dan Bradbury and Callum Shinkwin – will not only have to play with the world No1 Rory McIlroy, but also plot his downfall

Dan Bradbury of England plays his second shot on the second hole during the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic. — AP

By Joy Chakravarty Published: Sun 29 Jan 2023, 9:04 PM

It’s an onerous task – almost as difficult as chasing down Tiger Woods in his prime.

Two young Englishmen – Dan Bradbury and Callum Shinkwin – will not only have to play with the world No1 Rory McIlroy, but also plot his downfall while walking with him in the leadergroup of the final round of the $9 million Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

They will also be able to witness ‘Rory-mania’, as the popular Northern Irishman, who was a resident of Dubai for four years, is guaranteed to receive immense support as he tries to win his third Dubai Desert Classic title and match the record of South African legend Ernie Els.

The 23-year-old Bradbury has made a stunning start to his professional career when playing in just his fifth DP World Tour on a sponsor’s invitation, he won the Joburg Open and secured a membership on the Tour. In Saturday’s second round, the Wakefield golfer shot a nine-under par 63, and then backed it up with a 68 on Sunday to move to 12-under par.

Shinkwin, 29 and from Watford, has two DP World Tour win under his belt. He won the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale last year and the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open in 2020. On Sunday, he shot a five-under par 67.

In comparison, McIlroy has won four majors and 27 titles on DP World and the PGA Tour in what has been a sensational career so far.

At least Bradbury has already experienced playing with McIlroy, and knows what to expect.

“It was pretty cool… a very unique experience. You hear so many ‘Rory’s and then you just hear a random ‘Dan’ in the middle of it, you can’t help but smile. But it's nice to know that there are people out there wishing me well,” said Bradbury.

“My game is in the right place. I’m obviously playing some decent stuff. Didn’t really feel like I got the best out of it the first day or today, so hopefully we can have more of round two tomorrow.”

Shinkwin, who made a birdie on his last hole after hitting a wayward second shot straight into the second floor of the left hospitality chalets, made the turn at even par, but five birdies on the back nine lifted his mood, and his scorecard.

“Today, I wasn’t that great at the start. It was solid, but nothing special,” said Shinkwin, who is now ranked exactly 100th in the world and has a good record in the desert.

“I don’t know why I play well here. Normally it’s the start of the year, you’re always excited to come out and play and you have great weather, normally. Yeah, it’s great coming out here and playing. It’s like summer back home – 25, 30 degrees and pure sunshine.”