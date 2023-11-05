Godolphin duo light up Breeders’ Cup meeting with epic one-two finish in Santa Anita showpiece

William Buick aboard Master of the Seas reacts after winning the Breeders' Cup Mile (Grade1) race at Santa Anita Park from fellow Godolphin contender Mawj. - AFP

Published: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 1:27 PM

Godolphin’s Managing Director Hugh Anderson has hailed the performance of ‘two outstanding Godolphin horses and their jockeys’ after they sensationally lit up the prestigious Breeders’ Cup meeting at Santa Anita Park in the US on Saturday evening.

Master Of The Seas, ridden with supreme patience and confidence by British champion jockey William Buick, came from the back of the 13-horse field to deny fellow Godolphin galloper Mawj, the mount of former champion jockey Oisin Murphy, in a bitter-sweet finish to the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Mile.

While Master Of The Seas gifted his trainer Charlie Appleby a tenth success at American racing’s most famous championships, veteran Godolphin handler Saeed bin Suroor lost out on a fourth success, and first in 22-years, following previous wins by Vale of York (2009), Daylami (1999) and Fantastic Light (2001).

William Buick celebrates aboard Master of the Seas after winning the Breeders' Cup Mile (Grade1) race at Santa Anita Park on Saturday. - AFP

Anderson, who has been at the helm of Godolphin’s global operations since 2014, commented: “For me, watching two outstanding Godolphin horses and their jockeys battling it out at the end of a race like that, it's very exciting.

“I've got to give every credit to Saeed bin Suroor and Mawj, the only filly in the race, who ran fantastically.

“Charlie and William set this up beautifully. It couldn't have been more exciting. Thank you very much to everybody at Godolphin.”

As soon as gates flew open for the race Murphy grabbed the inside rail behind the charging pacemaker and Japanese challenger Win Carnelian with the rest of the field running in their slipsteam.

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. celebrates at the finish line, riding White Abarrio to victory during the Breeders' Cup Classic (Grade 1). - AFP

Then as the field turned for home Murphy showed Mawj daylight and the tenacious Classic winner laid down a strong challenge for the line.

However, Buick delivered Master Of The Seas with a late run to edge out Mawj by a nose and bring up an epic Godolphin one-two.

Appleby said of the win: “Most importantly, it’s great for Godolphin. My heart ruled my head out there and I wanted Mawj to win because she’s a half-sister to Modern Games. It’s a fantastic family that has given us so much fun.

“Racing is racing and Master Of The Seas did it in his own right. He will go to Dubai now, but he’s got an invitation to the Pegasus, so we might take a look at that.”

Buick, who has been on all but four of Master Of The Seas’s 16 race outings, commented: “We had to ride him for his turn of foot and the pace was good. I was always confident he would get there.

“Credit to the horse and Charlie’s record at the Breeders’ Cup is amazing. These races aren’t easy at all and I’m absolutely delighted.”

ALSO READ

Bin Suroor, who during his three-decade-old career with Godolphin has trained many superstars, paid tribute to his stable fal-bearer and said: “She’s run a huge race. She did everything really, but I’m happy for Charlie.

“Oisin gave her a great ride, he gave it everything and she tried so hard. She’s a tough filly. Now we will take her back to Dubai and point to the Jebel Hatta and Dubai Turf.”

White Abarrio won the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic for trainer Rick Dutrow with his first winner following his 10-year exile from the sport