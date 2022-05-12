Fujairah to host national squash tournaments

Sindhu set up a semifinal clash with top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan
The Fujairah Tennis and Country Club will host the National Junior Squash Tournament and the National Senior Squash Tournament, a press release said.
The junior tournament will be held on May 14, while the senior event will be staged on May 21.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif bin Hamad Al Sharqi, who generously sponsors the tournaments, will be the patron of the National Junior and Senior Squash Tournaments.
“I am glad to support the squash tournament since it provides us with an opportunity to raise squash awareness in this region of the world,” he said.
“Staging these competitions will improve the UAE’s status as a premier sports destination in the globe in general, and Fujairah’s position in particular,” Sheikh Ahmed said.
Titov Vladislav (world ranking 105) and Sandeep Ramachandran (world ranking 146) are two of the top players that will compete in the Fujairah National Squash Tournament.
“We are happy to be holding the National Junior Squash Tournament as well as the National Senior Squash Tournament again,” said Abdul Ghafour Behroozian, Chairman of Tennis and Country Club Fujairah.
The last edition, which saw the participation of over 32 players, was a huge success.
“We are looking forward to welcoming all players to what should be another very successful competition,” Behroozian said.
