French player Tan taken off court in wheelchair

France's Harmony Tan had to be helped off court in a wheelchair Wednesday after breaking down in agony with calf problems during her second-round Australian Open clash with Elina Svitolina.
The unseeded 24-year-old was down 5-1 in the third and deciding set before the pain got too much and she was forced to withdraw.
"It was a rollercoaster match," said Ukraine's 15th seed Svitolina, whose 6-3, 5-7, 5-1 win set up a third-round clash with two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka.
"Of course, it's very sad to see her leaving the court in a wheelchair. It's never, never good to see a player getting injured."
Azarenka made round three with an routine 6-1, 6-2 thrashing of Switzerland's Jil Teichmann.
"We've played many times, played doubles with her, practised with her also many times," Svitolina said of Azarenka, the 2012 and 2013 Melbourne Park winner.
"For me will be important to bring my best game to the next match, try to work on few tactical things with my coach."
