Freddy Schott ‘unbelievably happy’ to earn a 2024 DP World Tour card after Spanish triumph

Freddy Schott (Ger) the top ranked player of 33 in the recent DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain.- Supplied photo

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 3:20 PM

Freddy Schott eagled the final hole to secure a two-stroke victory at the Final Stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School to become one of 33 players to earn their DP World Tour cards at INFINITUM, Spain.

The 22-year-old German posted a six-under par round of 65 to finish on 27-under par for the week, two shots ahead of Italian Filippo Celli. Schott, who finished 144th in the season-long Race to Dubai in partnership with Rolex Rankings, was delighted to come out on top at the marathon six round Final Stage event and admits regaining top tier privileges means everything to him.

“I'm unbelievably happy,” he said. “I knew it was going to come down to the final few holes. I had a chip-in on 14, made a good birdie on 16 and then the eagle putt dropping on 18 just made it a really good week.

“I wasn't really thinking about winning it but then after three or four days, I thought I might as well go for it and so I did.

“I couldn't have imagined that after last year I wouldn't be back on the DP World Tour,: added Schott. “I've made some great friendships there this year and it's just amazing to play on the DP World Tour. That was my only goal this week.”

Belgian Matthis Besard fired a closing six under par round of 65 to finish in third place on 23 under par alongside overnight leader Sebastian Friedrichsen from Denmark and Dutchman Darius van Driel.

Two-time DP World Tour winner, Tom Lewis, will also return to Golf’s Global Tour after turning his week around with a ten under par 61 on day four. Rounds of 67-65 followed for the Englishman, and he was delighted to come through a nervy week in Tarragona.

There were storylines aplenty on the final day as New Zealand’s Sam Jones, Belgian Besard, English amateur Joshua Berry, Danish duo Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen and Søren Broholt Lind, England’s Joe Dean and American James Nicholas each completed all three stages of Qualifying School to earn their DP World Tour cards.

Five-time DP World Tour winner Darren Fichardt secured his return to the top tier, as did four-time DP World Tour winner Kiradech Aphibarnrat after carding an exceptional seven under par 64 on the final day.

Two-time DP World Tour winners Renato Paratore and Kristoffer Broberg also secured their card.

Spaniard Sebastian Garcia began the day in 24th position but produced a bogey-free nine under par 62 to finish the week in eighth place, and Englishman Garrick Porteous eagled the last the secure his card in dramatic fashion.

Players from the following countries qualified

England (5), South Africa (3), Germany (3), Denmark (3), Italy (2), Wales (2), US (2), Spain (2), Belgium (1), Netherlands (1), New Zealand (1), Norway (1), Australia (1), Thailand (1), France (1), Switzerland (1), Finland (1), Portugal (1) and Sweden (1).

Final Stage Qualifiers

(Top 25 and Ties)

Freddy Schott (Ger) Filippo Celli (It) Sebastian Friedrichsen (Den) Darius van Driel (Ned) Matthis Besard (Bel) Sam Jones (NZ) Tom Lewis (Eng) Sebastian Garcia (Spain) Haydn Barron (Aus) Kristian Krogh Johannessen (Nor) Jack Davidson (Wal) Jacques Kruyswijk (RSA) Renato Paratore (It) Andrew Wilson (Eng) Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thai) David Ravetto (Fr) Pieter Moolman (RSA) Garrick Porteous (Am) (Eng) Nicolo Galletti (US) Joshua Berry (Eng)Benjamin Rusch (Sui) Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen (Den) Kristoffer Broberg (Swe) Rhys Enoch (Wal) Darren Fichardt (RSA) Jannik de Bruyn (Ger) Pedro Figueiredo (Por) Søren Broholt Lind (Den) Nicolai von Dellingshausen (Ger) Lauri Ruuska (Fin) Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (Spain) Joe Dean (Eng) James Nicholas (US)