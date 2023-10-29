German 2023 Amateur Champion Chiara Horder joins UAE-based Spotlight The Agency stable

Chiara Norder (Germany) at the Espirito Santo Trophy in Abu Dhabi Golf Club - signs up for UAE's Spotlight The Agency. - Supplied photo

By Nick Tarratt/ KT Guest Golf Writer Published: Sun 29 Oct 2023, 8:33 PM

Leading German amateur golfer Chiara Horder is hoping to transition her game to the next level after signing up with Spotlight The Agency – the UAE based player management company.

Khaleej Times caught up with young talent on the sidelines of the Espirito Santo Trophy held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Germany finished in tied 11th in the team event and Chiara finished in tied 44th in the Individual on 3 over par with rounds of 69, 74, 74 and 74.

Spotlight The Agency is headed up by Dubai resident Richard Rayment, his wife and Managing Partner, Gabi, and their daughter Nikki, who is the COO and Head of Legal.

Chiara, aged 20 years-old, is currently in her third year of four on a Golf Scholarship at Mississippi State University in the United States.

She told Khaleej Times: “This is the first time I have cpme to the UAE to play golf. I have been here on holiday before. I flew to Abu Dhabi from the US – which is quite a journey.

“My biggest win so far was the Women’s Amateur Championship at Princes Golf Club, Kent, England – earlier this year in June. I qualified into the top 64 from the 36-hole strokeplay and then I won six matches in a row including a win over the WAGR No 1 Ingrid Lindblad (Swe) to take the title. “I won the final 7&6 and this moved me up over 100 places on the R&A supported World Amateur Golf Rankings – Women’s Division, and I now sit in 166th place,” she added.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Spotlight The Agency.

With this win Chiara received invites to the 2024 Chevron Championship on the LPGA Tour and the 2024 US Women’s Open as well as the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship the week prior to The Masters in April, 2024.

Richard Rayment, CEO and Managing Partner of Spotlight The Agency commented on Chiara: “She is a talented golfer who we have been watching for a while.

“To take her into our stable of golfers is tremendous news and we look forward to working with her in both her amateur career and transition to becoming a pro.”

Chaira joins the Spotlight The Agency stable of talented players that includes Adrian Meronk (Pol), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain), Ashun Wu (Cina), Nacho Elvira (Spain) and seven-time Challenge Tour winner 32 year-old Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal), who won recently on the Challenge Tour at the UAE Challenge at Abu Dhabi Golf Club and who has already won his DP World Tour playing privileges for next season by being in 10th place on the current Race to Mallorca Rankings.

Other winners of the Women’s Amateur Championship in England include Louise Duncan (2021, Scotland), Leona Maguire (2017, Ire), Celine Boutier (2015, France), Emily Kristine Pedersen (2014, Denmark), Georgia Hall (2013, England), Anna Nordqvist (2008, Swe), and Carlota Ciganda (2007, Spain),

Chiara says that she will graduate from University in May 2025 and then plans to turn professional and go to LPGA Qualifying School.

The German team for the Espirito Santo Trophy included Chiara and two other players, two coaches – one of whom was coincidently Chiara’s own golf coach, as well as a physio and team manager.