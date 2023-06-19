Formula One: A champion's natural speed and talent will always shine through

One of three things we learned from the Canadian Grand Prix

Second placed Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin F1 Team and Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Third placed Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes after the F1 Grand Prix of Canada . — AFP

By AFP Published: Mon 19 Jun 2023, 7:35 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Jun 2023, 7:38 PM

Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton confirmed that, on the world's toughest race tracks, a champion's natural speed and talent will always shine through.

The three multi-world champions filled the podium at Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix run on a bumpy barrier-lined semi-street track where fast straights, chicanes and slow corners demand total concentration.

AFP Sport looks at three things we learned from Sunday's race:

World champion Max Verstappen was not born when triple world champion Ayton Senna, one of his father's racing rivals, died at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix at Imola.

After Sunday's win, Verstappen chose to concentrate on Red Bull's achievement in reaching 100 wins rather than his own in the aftermath of a textbook triumph.

It was another sign of his maturing sense of judgement on and off the track, a development his team boss Christian Horner appreciated.

"What we are witnessing is the emergence of another mega-talent," said Horner.

"You can start to talk about him in the same sentence as the greats now -- having matched Ayrton Senna," he added.

Red Bull joined Ferrari, McLaren (183), Mercedes (125) and Williams (114) in the 100 club and have won 17 of the last 18 Grands Prix -- an ominous run ahead of the next race, their home event at Spielberg in Austria.

Hamilton's unexpectedly strong form on a circuit not suited to his car proved that the former champions and Aston Martin are closing the gap on Red Bull - and they have more upgrades to come.

After a double podium in Spain, Mercedes were fast and competitive again - although George Russell crashed and later retired - with only Alonso delivering more sustained pace.

Team chief Toto Wolff confirmed the team have, at last, got to grips with their machine and plan more major upgrade packages.

"Yes, we're bringing a big one to Silverstone," said Wolff.

"And then we should have another one before August shutdown."

Ferrari recovered from a disappointing weekend in Spain to finish a disciplined fourth and fifth with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, but showed they lack the pace to mount a challenge this year.

Leclerc's two successive Q2 exits demonstrate a lack of qualifying speed and team boss Fred Vasseur said the team needs a rebuild, but struggles to persuade elite engineers to relocate.

"It's not the same situation," he said.

"You can move from Red Bull to Mercedes and keep the same house, keep the kids in the same school from the Friday to the Monday and everything is perfect.

"If you want to come to Italy, it's different."

Red Bull's 100th win coincided with the 200th victory for a car designed by Adrian Newey, who has rejected a series of approaches from Ferrari.

Vasseur stressed that a strong technical group was more important than a 'big name' signing.

Newey's 35-year F1 career has seen him work for March, Williams and McLaren before joining Red Bull.