Watch: Brazil's Neymar laughs, pretends to cry after losing a whopping €1 million in an hour

The star striker is among the highest-paid footballers, earning £3.2 million per month

By Web Desk Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 6:41 PM

Most people would spend sleepless nights if they lost €1 million. But not Brazil's star striker and captain, Neymar. He does not seem to care even after losing a whopping amount of cash in an online game in just an hour.

Luck has been running out for the star ever since the Qatar World Cup ended. His club – Paris Saint-Germain – team dropped him after he was ruled out for the rest of the season. Now, bad luck seems to be making a deep hole in his pockets as well, however, for him, 'it's a laughing matter' as he's seen in a video that was shared online.

While he is recouping from his injury, Neymar, who is a huge fan of poker, lost €1 million in just an hour during an online casino session on Twitch, according to Daily Mail.

The video captures the different emotions of the footballer as he loses the game.

According to reports, the star was pretending to cry as soon as a mock theme of Titanic starts to play in the background. The music is often used as a meme depicting sadness on social media. However, in a few moments, he is seen going from crying to laughing, throwing his arms in the air and jumping in his seat with joy.

A teammate in the background could be heard saying Neymar 'went from a million to zero in 60 minutes', Mail Online said.

Neymar is among the top earners in the game. He earns £3.2 million per month which is more than Argentinian star Lionel Messi's pay packet, who earns around £3 million per month. French star Kylian Mbappe leads the list with a montlly package of £5.2 million.