Video: Saudi Arabia launches 'Beyond Imagination' PSG match ticket bid with starting price of 2 million riyals

A friendly this month could see football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi pitted against each other as they play for their clubs - Al Nassr and PSG respectively.

Excitement is growing for the match to be held in Riyadh on January 19, which will feature Messi's PSG going up against a team consisting of players from Saudi clubs Al Hilal and Al Nassr.

The organisers of the match are auctioning a special ticket which comes with a host of amazing perks.

The 'Beyond Imagination' ticket allows its holder to:

1. Attend the opening ceremony

2. Sit next to Turki Al Sheikh, Chairman of General Entertainment Authority (GEA)

3. Meet Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, and Mbappé

4. Attend the Gala lunch

5. Gain entrance to both locker rooms

6. Participate in the crowning ceremony and take part in the group photo with the winning team

Here are the details about Beyond Imagination ticket bidding...It will end on the 17th of Jan at 11:30 PM KSA time. The money will go to charity (Ehsan) @EhsanSA. So far we reached 700 thousand Euros. pic.twitter.com/FDMtSkwSBT — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) January 9, 2023

The bidding started at 250,000 euros (around Dh985,000). In less than three hours, the auction registered 1.5 million requests. As of late last night, the bidding reached 700,000 euros (around Dh2.7 million), according to Turki Al Sheikh.

