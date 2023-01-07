UAE lose to Bahrain in Gulf Cup

The UAE now need to win their remaining Group B matches against Kuwait and Qatar to reach the semifinals

The UAE lost their opening match in the Arabian Gulf Cup to Bahrain 2-1 at Al Mina Stadium in Basra, Iraq, on Saturday.

The two-time champions failed to cope with the pressing game of Bahrain in the Group B game.

Bahrain were in a commanding position with second half goals from Kamil Al Aswad (60th minute) and Jasim Al Shaikh (77th minute) after a goalless first half.

Sebastián Tagliabué, the Argentina-born UAE striker, got a consolation goal for the UAE in the 92nd minute of the contest.

The Whites now face a tough challenge as they need to win their two remaining Group B matches against Kuwait and Qatar to reach the semifinals.

Qatar, the reigning Asian champions, opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Kuwait on Saturday.

The 2023 edition of the Gulf Cup got under way on Friday with hosts Iraq playing out a goalless draw with Oman and Saudi Arabia beating Yemen 2-0.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino attended the opening match on Friday.

The Gulf Cup returns to Iraq for the first time since 1979.

“It was great to have attended the opening ceremony and the opening game of the 2023 Arabian Gulf Cup in Basra, Iraq between Iraq and Oman,” said the Fifa President.

“I am so happy that competitive football has finally returned to Iraq, a real football loving country, even more so with such a prestigious tournament. Football is happiness and it gives hope to so many people and in this case to an entire country.

"The full stadium and fantastic atmosphere in Basra tonight is a testimony to that. I would like to congratulate Iraq, the Iraq Football Association and the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation for the warm welcome and the all the organisational efforts.

"Tournaments like this are fundamental to making football truly global and showing that football unites the world."

