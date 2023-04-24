Thousands of fans greet Napoli after win over Juve

The prospect of two matches full of colour and pageantry between local rivals who between them has been crowned kings of Europe 10 times will dominate discussion in Milan
Thousands of joyous Napoli supporters greeted the team early Monday as it returned from their victory over Juventus, which brought the prospect of a historic Serie A title within touching distance.
Fans flew banners and flags and sang songs as the team arrived shortly before 3:00 am (0100 GMT) at Naples-Capodichino Airport from Turin.
Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the two stars of Luciano Spalletti's team, climbed onto the roof of the team bus to hail the fans below.
A stoppage-time goal by forward Giacomo Raspadori gave Napoli 1-0 triumph at Juventus on Sunday and 17 points lead in the table.
Raspadori came off the bench to fire Napoli 17 points clear on 78 points and it could claim its third Serie A championship next weekend if it beats Salernitana and second-placed Lazio fails to win at Inter Milan.
Juve, who returned to the top four when a 15-point deduction over the club's transfer dealings was scrapped on Thursday pending a new hearing, remains third on 59 points, two behind second-placed Lazio who lost against Torino on Saturday.
Manchester United remains the only English club to have won the prized treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup
The 54-year-old is tasked with winning this year's 50-over World Cup in India
He is third in the list of four-hitters with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan holding the top spot with 730 fours
The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend — the first since he suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps
The Spaniard is hoping for a record-extending 15th French Open title at Roland Garros in May
Pogacar won the Amstel Gold classic on Sunday and the Tour of Flanders earlier this month
We are very much looking forward to returning to Newbury where our sponsorship of British racing began back in 1996, said Colm McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free executive vice chairman and CEO