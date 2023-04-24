Thousands of fans greet Napoli after win over Juve

A stoppage-time goal by forward Giacomo Raspadori gave Napoli 1-0 triumph at Juventus on Sunday and 17 points lead in the table

Napoli forward Giacomo Raspadori celebrates after winning the match. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 8:25 PM

Thousands of joyous Napoli supporters greeted the team early Monday as it returned from their victory over Juventus, which brought the prospect of a historic Serie A title within touching distance.

Fans flew banners and flags and sang songs as the team arrived shortly before 3:00 am (0100 GMT) at Naples-Capodichino Airport from Turin.

Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the two stars of Luciano Spalletti's team, climbed onto the roof of the team bus to hail the fans below.

Raspadori came off the bench to fire Napoli 17 points clear on 78 points and it could claim its third Serie A championship next weekend if it beats Salernitana and second-placed Lazio fails to win at Inter Milan.

Juve, who returned to the top four when a 15-point deduction over the club's transfer dealings was scrapped on Thursday pending a new hearing, remains third on 59 points, two behind second-placed Lazio who lost against Torino on Saturday.