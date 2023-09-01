Saudi's £150-million offer for Mo Salah rejected by Liverpool: Reports

Iran’s Roohallah Rostami wins his first Worlds title after a gap of four years
Liverpool has rejected a £150-million offer from Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad for Mohamed Salah, according to media reports.
The Guardian reported that the offer was made through a phone call on Thursday night, and was "immediately rejected." Liverpool has said in the past that Salah is not for sale, with manager Jurgen Klopp and the Egyptian player's agent repeating the statement multiple times.
Salah has two years left at Anfield on a contract he signed last year.
More to follow
Iran’s Roohallah Rostami wins his first Worlds title after a gap of four years
Wife Kim and the couple's four kids watch the 36-year-old Briton become only the ninth man to earn 200 match wins in major competition
Former Indian batter says the sport's shortest format will help the Indian superstar to 'discover different aspects of his own game'
The survey found that 46 per cent of elite competitors are living on less than A$23,000 ($14,860) a year
The country has won 40 medals in the continental multi-sport event held every fourth year dating back to Bangkok in 1978
Launch first European gala as Spanish top-flight is first league to partner with Dubai-based entity
Team Abu Dhabi star aims for fourth world title boost in Italy as he prepares for another tough F2 championship assignment
The Open's Silver Medal winner Christo Lamprecht leads South Africa for Eisenhower Trophy at the 2023 World Amateur Team Championship