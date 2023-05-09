Ronaldo suffers another setback in Saudi title race

After three straight title fights the 33-year-old New Yorker, who made his UFC debut in 2014, is headlining his first main card against the Olympic gold medallist
Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of clinching the Saudi Pro League at the first attempt suffered another setback when his Al-Nassr club was held to a 1-1 home draw by lowly Al-Khaleej in Riyadh on Monday.
The visitors, who are battling to stave off relegation, took a shock lead through Fabio Martins after four minutes at Al-Awwal Park but Alvaro Gonzalez soon equalised for Al-Nassr.
Portuguese striker Ronaldo thought he had given his team the lead in the 58th minute only for the referee to cancel the goal for offside.
League leader Ittihad, meanwhile, thrashed Abha 4-0 to open up a five-point cushion over second-placed Al-Nassr with four games to play.
Ronaldo was surrounded by Al-Khaleej players looking to secure his shirt after the final whistle and angrily shoved away a member of the team's staff when he attempted to take a selfie with the former Real Madrid striker.
They join table tennis, pentathlon, fencing, judo and taekwondo as Olympic sports that have readmitted athletes
Runaway title triumph a sign of resurgence in Italy's impoverished south after decades of dominance by the wealthier north.
A field of 20 horses will be vying to wear the famed garland of red roses that is presented to the winner of America's famous race
The young UAE National team will start its training at the facility soon to get ready for upcoming sporting events
World number two said she was prepared for another tough battle as she bids to improve her 2-5 win-loss record against the Pole
Pakistan batsman says team should focus on consistency with only a few ODIs left before the World Cup later this year
More than three decades after Maradona led Napoli to its first two Serie A titles, “Osi” and “Kvara” were the biggest reasons behind the team's success