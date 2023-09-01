Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Which team will do the 'snake dance' at the end of the game today?
Cristiano Ronaldo was named in Portugal's squad on Friday for upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovakia and Luxembourg.
Former European champions Portugal sit top of Group J in qualifying for next year's finals in Germany.
They face Slovakia in Bratislava next Friday before hosting Luxembourg three days later.
"A player with 200 appearances, that's something unique," said Portugal coach Roberto Martinez of Ronaldo, who has scored five goals in four qualifying games so far.
"I can tell you I'm very happy to have Cristiano Ronaldo in my team."
The 38-year-old Ronaldo, who now plies his trade in Saudi Arabia, celebrated his 200th international appearance with the winner in a 1-0 victory over Iceland last time out for Portugal in June.
Martinez also included Saudi-based midfielders Otavio and Ruben Neves in his squad and called up uncapped Wolves full-back Toti.
Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto/POR), Jose Sa (Wolves/ENG), Rui Patricio (Roma/ITA)
Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/ENG), Nelson Semedo (Wolves/ENG), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/ENG), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Ruben Dias (Manchester City/ENG), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Toti (Wolves/ENG).
Midfielders (6): Joao Palhinha (Fulham/ENG), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal/KSA), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/ENG), Otavio (Al-Nassr/KSA), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG)
Forwards (7): Ricardo Horta (Braga), Rafael Leao (AC Milan/ITA), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr/KSA), Pedro Neto (Wolves/ENG), Goncalo Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Diogo Jota (Liverpool/ENG)
