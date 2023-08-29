Look: From Ronaldo to Trump, artist imagines global stars, world leaders in Onam attire

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 11:56 AM

The harvest festival of Onam brings joy in all forms whether it is the delicious aviyal, thrilling boat race or fun cultural programmes.

But, what if on this Onam your guests are international celebrities like Cillian Murphy, Kate Winslet, and Cristiano Ronaldo? If you think that's unimaginable, check out how this artist used artificial intelligence to make it come to life.

The artist, Gokul Pillai, from the southern Indian state of Kerala, has reimagined popular sports personalities, Hollywood actors, and singers enjoying Onam.

Former US President Donald Trump is seen in a traditional look with a dhoti.

Tennis legend Roger Federer seems to be all ready for some cultural Onam dance with the locals in Kerala.

The series of photos also includes star striker Lionel Messi who looks charming in a kurta with a full beard.

Game of Thrones fame Kit Harington aka John Snow steals the show in a white kurta pyjama.

Next comes Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet, dressed in a saree, sitting in a paddy field. The jewellery has added an extra edge to the look.

The artist also made rapper Eminem immersed in the festive spirit.

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, as always, looks handsome in an all-white kurta. FYI: The 38-year-old plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Actor Emma Watson, in an orange saree and gajra, looks ready to dig into an Onam feast.

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy also featured in the series with the Onam delicacies kept in front of him.

Well, “You can’t see” John Cena in the photos.

Celebrations

In the UAE, Malayali residents mark Onam by participating in gala events and organising gatherings at their homes. Retail outlets offer discounts and exciting deals on Onam while some hotels have special luncheons for those who cannot cook Onam special dishes at home.

On this auspicious day, I wish you a joyous Onam. Have a happy holiday with your family.

May the colour and lights of Onam fill happiness and prosperity in your home. May all your hopes, dreams and wishes come true.

On this festive occasion, I extend my warm wishes to you and your family. May you all be blessed with happiness and prosperity in your life. Happy Onam.

Onam is a celebration of the glorious part. The inspiring past of King Mahabali was full of happiness and prosperity. It is a reminder that we have the power to create the same tomorrow with our efforts.

As the fragrance of flowers spreads joy during Onam, may your life be filled with the fragrance of love and happiness. Happy Onam!

May the sweet melodies of Onam songs fill your surroundings with joy and positivity. Happy Onam.

Sending you warm wishes on this auspicious day of Onam. May you have a bountiful year ahead filled with good fortune and blessings.

May the traditional sound of Onappaattu fill your home with harmony and the aroma of Onam Sadya fill your heart with contentment. Have a blessed Onam!

May this Onam bring joy as vibrant as the pookalam and a feast as rich as tradition.

The air is loaded up with satisfaction and energy. It’s brilliant all over. Homes are decorated with brilliant embellishments. However, I trust that Onam isn’t just about that. I trust that the soul of Onam makes you feel blessed.

