Messi and Fraser-Pryce win top Laureus awards

Runaway title triumph a sign of resurgence in Italy's impoverished south after decades of dominance by the wealthier north.
Argentina's World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi was named the Laureus Sportsman of the Year, while sprint champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bagged the top women's honour at the awards ceremony on Monday.
Messi also received an award on behalf of the Argentina men's football team, who were named World Team of the Year after their triumph at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The 35-year-old Paris St Germain forward has previously won the award once before, sharing it with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton in 2020.
Messi also became the first athlete to scoop both the World Sportsman of the Year Award and the World Team of the Year Award in the same year.
"I was looking at the names of the incredible legends that won the Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award before me: Schumacher, Woods, Nadal, Federer, Bolt, Hamilton, Djokovic… it really sunk in what unbelievable company I’m in and what a unique honour this is," Messi said.
Jamaican Fraser-Pryce enjoyed an outstanding 2022, which included winning the 100m gold at the World Athletics Championships.
Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, who won the 2022 US Open and rose to number one in the ATP rankings, was named the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year.
Christian Eriksen, who recovered from the cardiac arrest he suffered at the European Championship in 2021 to return to Premier League football with Brentford and then Manchester United before competing at the World Cup with Denmark, received the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award.
The Laureus World Sports Awards nominees are selected by the global media, while the winners are determined by the 71 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy. The awards have been presented annually since their inception in 2000.
ALSO READ:
Runaway title triumph a sign of resurgence in Italy's impoverished south after decades of dominance by the wealthier north.
A field of 20 horses will be vying to wear the famed garland of red roses that is presented to the winner of America's famous race
The young UAE National team will start its training at the facility soon to get ready for upcoming sporting events
World number two said she was prepared for another tough battle as she bids to improve her 2-5 win-loss record against the Pole
Pakistan batsman says team should focus on consistency with only a few ODIs left before the World Cup later this year
More than three decades after Maradona led Napoli to its first two Serie A titles, “Osi” and “Kvara” were the biggest reasons behind the team's success
This reaction comes after the LSG mentor and RCB batter had heated exchange after their match
The tournament in Dubai also offered a great opportunity for UAE's local shuttlers to play against some of the best players in the world