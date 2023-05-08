Messi moves a step closer to renewing Ronaldo rivalry in Saudi Arabia: Report

El Chiringuito revealed Messi's former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba will also accept big-money deals with Al Hilal

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (left) walks past Riyadh All-Star's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Riyadh Season Cup on January 19. — AFP

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Mon 8 May 2023, 9:33 PM Last updated: Mon 8 May 2023, 9:34 PM

As the Lionel Messi vs PSG saga continues to snowball, it would appear that the rivalry between top Saudi football clubs Al Hilal and Al Nassr extends beyond the parameters of a football pitch and into their covert board rooms.

Messi fell foul with the Parisian club’s head honchos when he broke protocol and travelled to Saudi Arabia on a goodwill visit last week which led to him being handed a 15-day suspension and pay cuts that in turn sparked rumours of him quitting when his contract expires in summer.

Barely had the dust settled on his unsanctioned foray to the Middle East, and his subsequent apology to PSG on social media, startling news has surfaced of the beleaguered Argentine superstar being linked to Al Hilal in a never-before mega deal.

Al Hilal, the most decorated Asian club with over 65 official trophies, believed to have made a staggering £320m for to secure services.

Should the deal materialise when Messi’s contract with the premier Parisian club expires this summer, it will give Al Hilal bragging rights over their challengers Al Nassr, who are spending £175m-a-year on Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

While breaking the news of Messi’s forthcoming Saudi Arabian alliance, Spanish media outlet El Chiringuito revealed that his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba will also accept big-money deals with Al Hilal.

Against this swirling backdrop of colossal cash offers, flying visits and shock defeats that PSG has suffered, Messi took to his Instagram account to apologise to his club and over-passionate French football fans in what appears to be a calculated bid to redeem his reputation which only last year saw him scale the summit of his sport when he led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar.

“I thought we were going to have a day off after the game as always. I had this trip organized and I couldn't cancel it. I had already cancelled it before. I apologise to my teammates and I'm waiting for what the club wants to do with me,” Messi said in his Instagram clip.

This only days after his clandestine-like visit to Saudi Arabia to honour his contract as a tourism ambassador for the country, for which he earns a tidy £25m-a-year.

During the trip to Riyadh and Diriyah, Messi was widely photographed, soaking in the Middle Eastern culture and attractions together with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and children.

It is believed that Al Hilal, who holds the record for the most continental trophies in Asia, as well as a record 18 Professional League titles, will be counting on Messi to help them regain its past glory and take the club to the pinnacle of the Saudi Pro League, where it once was a dominant force.

The club is presently fourth in the domestic standings, seven points behind second-placed Al-Nassr and 10 off the leaders Al-Ittihad.

However, for the time being Messi has said that he will focus on seeing out his duties with PSG and go out on a high by leading them to a 11th league title.

ALSO READ: