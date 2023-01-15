Lazio keep Champions League hopes alive

Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni celebrates after scoring. — AP

By AFP Published: Sun 15 Jan 2023, 9:35 PM

Lazio recovered from the early exit of injured captain Ciro Immobile to post a 2-0 win at Sassuolo on Sunday to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Mattia Zaccagni opened before the break by converting a penalty awarded after Sassuolo defender Jeremy Toljan handled the ball off a corner.

Felipe Anderson added a second deep into injury time with Lazio, in fifth, moving three points behind third-placed Juventus and Inter Milan, who are level on points, and four adrift of champions AC Milan.

Maurizio Sarri's side took advantage of second-placed AC Milan's 2-2 draw at Lecce, with Juventus on Friday crushed 5-1 by Napoli, who are top of the standings with a healthy nine-point advantage.

Lazio host AC Milan next weekend, with Immobile now in doubt after being substituted after a quarter of an hour due to discomfort in the right thigh.

It is a fresh blow for the 32-year-old striker, who has already missed several games earlier this season with a left thigh problem.