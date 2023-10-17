Juventus player Nicolò Fagioli gets 7-month ban for betting after turning himself in

All three go through to the DP World Tour Championship Luckiest Ball on Earth UAE Grand Final with a ticket to the Rolex Pro-Am at stake
Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli was banned for seven months by the Italian football federation on Tuesday for betting violations.
Fagioli agreed to a plea bargain with the FIGC that included therapy for a gambling addiction.
The 22-year-old Fagioli, who has already been seeing a therapist for his problem, alerted the Italian soccer federation’s prosecutor about the case and has been co-operating with authorities to mitigate his punishment.
That allowed the minimum ban of three years for players betting on soccer matches to be greatly reduced. Fagioli has reportedly never bet on matches involving Juventus.
The FIGC said in a statement that Fagioli has been suspended for 12 months but that five of those months were commutable in “alternative requirements.” For that, he must attend treatment for gambling addiction for a minimum of six months and he must make at least 10 public appearances over the course of the next five months at centres for young soccer players and associations for recovering addicts.
He was also fined 12,500 euros ($13,200).
Fagioli has played in six of Juventus’ eight Serie A matches this season and is considered one of Italy’s top young midfielders. He will now likely miss the rest of the season, although he could return for the final two matches after his suspension ends.
Fagioli is not the first Juventus player to be banned this season. Midfielder Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for testosterone.
