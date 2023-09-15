Restraining order imposed on ex-Spain soccer boss Luis Rubiales after testifying in assault probe

Germany's World Cup campaign initially attracted little attention in the football-mad country until the 113-111 upset win over the US
An investigating judge at Spain's High Court has imposed a restraining order to prevent former soccer chief Luis Rubiales approaching national team player Jenni Hermoso, after he appeared in court to be investigated for sexual assault for kissing her on the lips.
The incident, which occurred at the medal ceremony after Spain's women's team won the World Cup in Sydney, Australia, on August 20, has triggered a furore over sexism in Spanish sport and society and prompted protests similar to the "Me Too" movement.
ALSO READ:
Germany's World Cup campaign initially attracted little attention in the football-mad country until the 113-111 upset win over the US
Italy's Euro 2024 qualifier was watched by more than six million Italians, while the rugby game with Namibia attracted a total of just over 700,000
Dubai’s Chiara Noja among strong field of professional women golfers taking part in the Ladies European Tour (LET) showpiece
Paul Siffre and Mike Robson finish second and third in first Qualifying Round of The H-Cup Series 2023-2024
Gauff became the first teenager to win the country’s major tennis tournament since Serena Williams in 1999
The touring side moved 2-0 up in the five-match series as the teams prepare for next month's World Cup in India
Samarawickrama smashes career-best 93 to set up the home side's 21-run victory
With 27 players within six shots of the leader a photo finish looks on the cards in the DP World Tour event