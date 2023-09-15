Restraining order imposed on ex-Spain soccer boss Luis Rubiales after testifying in assault probe

The incident occurred at the medal ceremony after Spain's women's team won the World Cup in Sydney, Australia

Photo: AFP

By Reuters Published: Fri 15 Sep 2023, 5:46 PM

An investigating judge at Spain's High Court has imposed a restraining order to prevent former soccer chief Luis Rubiales approaching national team player Jenni Hermoso, after he appeared in court to be investigated for sexual assault for kissing her on the lips.

The incident, which occurred at the medal ceremony after Spain's women's team won the World Cup in Sydney, Australia, on August 20, has triggered a furore over sexism in Spanish sport and society and prompted protests similar to the "Me Too" movement.

