Football: Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

Former Portugal player served as the national football head coach of South Korea

Paulo Bento with Mohamed Hazzam Al Dhaheri. — Wam

By Wam Published: Sun 9 Jul 2023, 9:37 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Jul 2023, 9:46 PM

The UAE Football Association said on Sunday that an official agreement has been reached with Portugal's Paulo Bento to become the new national team coach.

This was announced at a news conference at the UAEFA premises in Dubai in the presence of the new head coach, and Mohamed Hazzam Al Dhaheri, the UAEFA Secretary-General.

The former Korean national football head coach boasts considerable experience in Asia, having led Korea in the 2023 World Cup round of 16 for the first time in 12 years; and won the 2019 East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Championship (East Asian Cup).

He remained the longest-serving manager of the Korean national team.