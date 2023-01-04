Cristiano Ronaldo banned from making Al Nassr debut

The Portuguese football star was set to play his first game against Al Ta’ee on Thursday

Crstiano Ronaldo will not be making his debut for the Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr football club as scheduled on Thursday. The Portuguese star has been banned for two games due to a disciplinary action taken against him by FA following Manchester United's 1-0 defeat against Everton last April.

The 37-year-old footballer was all set to play his first game against Al Ta’ee at Mrsool Park in the Saudi Pro League, when he was informed of the ban.

In November, Ronaldo was found guilty of improper and violent conduct by the English FA for smashing a phone out of a young Everton fan's hand, according to a Daily Mail report.

He was handed a £50,000 fine and a two-match ban, but he could not serve the suspension as his contract with United was terminated.

Ronaldo will now have to serve the two-match ban in the Saudi Pro League and sit out the next two games against Al Ta'ee and Al-Shabab.

