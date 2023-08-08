Colombia reach first World Cup quarterfinal with 1-0 win over Jamaica

The 20-year-old star was unveiled to fans at Old Trafford beforethe Premier League club's friendly against French side Lens on Saturday
A second-half goal by Catalina Usme fired Colombia to a 1-0 win over Jamaica on Tuesday and carried the South Americans to their first Women's World Cup quarter-final.
The captain's 51st-minute strike sent Colombian fans into delirium at a packed Melbourne Rectangular Stadium and ensured they will battle England for a place in the last four.
What had been a testy and physical clash up to half-time exploded into life after Usme's breakthrough, with both teams attacking furiously.
Jamaica's 'Reggae Girlz' had chances to level the match but bowed out swinging after reaching the knockout phase for the first time in their second World Cup.
Having not conceded a goal all tournament, Jamaica stifled the Colombians early, often leaving their players splayed on the turf with heavy tackles.
Colombia wunderkind Linda Caicedo was kept quiet on the left flank, and the South Americans' first decent scoring chance had to wait until a corner in the 38th minute.
It was wasted, though, with Jorelyn Carabali sending a wild volley from the edge of the area sailing over the bar.
Referee Kate Jacewicz lost patience with the Jamaicans' physicality, handing out two yellow cards in five minutes to defender Chantelle Swaby and midfielder Drew Spence near halftime.
It was Colombia's new girl Ana Maria Guzman breaking the game open after the break, the 18-year-old full back finding Usme in space on the right with a long cross.
Usme took the ball past Jamaica defender Deneisha Blackwood and fired a low, left-foot strike inside the far post.
Jamaica had a golden chance to level three minutes later when Blackwood's corner picked out Jody Brown in front of goal but the midfielder's header pinged off the base of the left post.
Jamaica pushed forward in desperation as regulation time dwindled.
Drew Spence rose to meet a Tiffany Cameron cross but thumped her header just wide of the left post in the 82nd minute, allowing Colombia to hold firm to the finish.
ALSO READ:
The 20-year-old star was unveiled to fans at Old Trafford beforethe Premier League club's friendly against French side Lens on Saturday
The 21-year-old Croatian becomes the second most expensive defender in history behind Harry Maguire, who was signed for $101.98m by Manchester United in 2019
After making her debut back in 2017 when she was 19, Bonmati has since grown to become an integral cog in midfield
This series gives the visitors to the Caribbean the best chance to check out their shortest format options
The Argentinian was sentenced in July 2021 for threats and harassment of his former partners
Returning speedster Jasprit Bumrah will skipper the Indian team on their tour of Ireland
Fighter's gold medal in 70.3 KG division brings UAE’s overall medal tally to 12 as Al Hosani hails team’s overall performance
Former champion says he is looking forward to working with the MMA star and supporting his transition from the Octagon to the boxing ring