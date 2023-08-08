Watch: Fan dies as football fans clash in Athens

The 20-year-old star was unveiled to fans at Old Trafford beforethe Premier League club's friendly against French side Lens on Saturday
A 22-year-old fan died on Tuesday after being seriously injured in violence among fans of AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb clubs in Athens, semi-state Athens News Agency reported on Tuesday.
The man was stabbed several times in clashes among fans of both clubs outside AEK's football pitch in Nea Philadelphia late on Monday, a police official said.
Police said 100 to 120 Dinamo Zagreb fans showed up late on Monday near the AEK stadium, and where AEK fans had gathered.
Clashes broke out more than an hour after the visiting team's training session ended and the team had left the stadium, with fans from both sides hurling flares, makeshift explosives and stones, police said.
Three Greek and five Croatian fans were also injured and being treated, and 98 people were arrested over taking part in the violence, the police official added.
A Uefa Champions League qualifying-round match between AEK and visiting Dinamo Zagreb is scheduled to take place at AEK's stadium on Tuesday.
Greek football has been plagued by violence on and off the pitch and authorities have repeatedly promised to clean up the game.
Fights between football fans are frequent before or after a game despite heavy fines.
