Champions League: Man City keeps semis hopes alive with 3-0 win over Bayern

Inter Milan put one foot into the semifinals with a comfortable 2-0 win at Benfica

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 1:09 AM

Manchester City hammered six-time winner Bayern Munich 3-0 in the Champions League quarterfinal, first leg on Tuesday.

Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland scored for the English side who travel to Germany for the return leg next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan put one foot into the semifinals with a comfortable 2-0 win at Benfica on Tuesday, with Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku netting in Lisbon.

The Italians, three time winner, took a commanding quarterfinal first leg lead at the Estadio da Luz, inflicting Benfica's first defeat in the competition.

