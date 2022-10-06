First ODI: Miller, Klaasen help South Africa post 249-4 against India

The squad also features a few T20 World Cup reserve players
David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen scored unbeaten half-centuries as South Africa posted 249-4 in the rain-delayed One-Day International series opener on Thursday.
Miller scored 75 not out, while Klaasen made 74 not out after Quinton de Kock had scored 48.
Indian medium pacer Shardul Thakur took 2-35.
Earlier, India skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to field.
The hosts handed ODI debuts to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi at the start of the three-match series in Lucknow, which had been cut to 40 overs-a-side.
India are fielding a second-string team after their Twenty20 side, led by Rohit Sharma, left for the World Cup in Australia which begins later this month.
Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen and Tabraiz Shamsi returned for South Africa, which lost the T20 series 2-1.
Brief scores:
South Africa: 249-4 in 40 overs (Quinton de Kock 48, Heinrich Klaasen 74 not out, David Miller 75 not out; Shardul Thakur 2-35, Kuldeep Yadav 1-39)
Teams:
India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan.
South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
The squad also features a few T20 World Cup reserve players
India's death bowling has emerged as the team's biggest concern going into the World Cup
The 24-year-old secured his first Mubadala World Tennis Championship title with a straight-sets victory over Andy Murray last December
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan
For some teams, this will be the start of their quest for World Cup glory but for others, it will be the culmination of what has already been a long journey
The football stars interacted with the people of determination, and participated in wheelchair basketball matches
The new badminton academy will have top-notch facilities
Antetokounmpo said he cannot wait to be part of history as two NBA pre-season games will be held in the region for the first time