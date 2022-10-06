First ODI: Miller, Klaasen help South Africa post 249-4 against India

South Africa's David Miller plays a shot during the first ODI on Thursday, — AFP

By AFP Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 5:52 PM

David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen scored unbeaten half-centuries as South Africa posted 249-4 in the rain-delayed One-Day International series opener on Thursday.

Miller scored 75 not out, while Klaasen made 74 not out after Quinton de Kock had scored 48.

Indian medium pacer Shardul Thakur took 2-35.

Earlier, India skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to field.

The hosts handed ODI debuts to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi at the start of the three-match series in Lucknow, which had been cut to 40 overs-a-side.

India are fielding a second-string team after their Twenty20 side, led by Rohit Sharma, left for the World Cup in Australia which begins later this month.

Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen and Tabraiz Shamsi returned for South Africa, which lost the T20 series 2-1.

Brief scores:

South Africa: 249-4 in 40 overs (Quinton de Kock 48, Heinrich Klaasen 74 not out, David Miller 75 not out; Shardul Thakur 2-35, Kuldeep Yadav 1-39)

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.