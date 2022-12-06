Offside with Sahil: Ronaldo must step up against Switzerland

After the 2018 World Cup loss in the last 16 to Uruguay, Portugal have once again qualified for the last 16 and look very much prepared for it.

A reminder that Switzerland are not to be taken lightly at all, as they themselves have looked very strong in the group stage itself after losing just one game narrowly — to the mighty Brazil.

A big factor for Portugal is to get star man Cristiano Ronaldo firing, after the 37-year-old has had one goal from the penalty spot but hasn’t made the best of the impacts on the pitch.

Surely, that can’t be for long as Ronaldo can never be doubted of his quality and has nothing to prove in this wonderful career. But, surely, Portuguese manager Fernando Santos would want Ronaldo to get into the mix of goals.

Overall, we cannot forget to mention Bruno Fernandes, who has been Portugal’s main man this tournament, and he will have big part to play in the round of 16 against Switzerland.