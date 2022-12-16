Fifa World Cup: Dh30 tickets to Morocco's final match screening still available at Expo City Dubai

Fans will be able to access both Al Wasl Plaza and Jubilee Park, with several food and beverage outlets available across the site

Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022

The third-place Fifa World Cup playoff between Morocco and Croatia is all set for tomorrow at 7pm, UAE time — and those who wish to catch the action on Expo City Dubai's giant screen can still get tickets for only Dh30.

Fans who have already purchased tickets will be able to access both Al Wasl Plaza and Jubilee Park, with several food and beverage outlets available across the site.

Tickets for the final match between Argentina and France on December 18, however, have now sold out, according to Expo City Dubai.

Gates open at 5pm for the 7pm kick-off and ticket-holders are advised to arrive early, as seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets to the Fan City cost Dh30 and are available on platinumlist.com.

