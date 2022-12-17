Fifa World Cup: All our 25 players are ready to win the final, says French fan

Photo by Rituraj Borkakoty

By Rituraj Borkakoty in Doha Published: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 10:49 PM

Jehome was 32 when France ended years of heartbreak by winning the 1998 World Cup on home soil with a 3-0 win over the star-studded Brazil team in the final.

Like millions of French fans, Jehome was also reduced to tears after the French golden generation featuring Michel Platini, Alain Giresse, Luis Fernández and Jean Tigana lost two straight World Cup semifinals in 1982 and 1986.

So when the Zinedine Zidane-inspired France earned the country’s first-ever World Cup, it was the most emotional moment for Jehome, who lives in the southern region of France.

“Of course, it was special when we won the 2018 World Cup. But the first one is always extra special, always more memorable,” Jehome told this reporter.

“It was a fantastic day, all the French people were happy. It was an unbelievable moment in our life, unbelievable because you cannot imagine how many countries in the world are still waiting to win their first World Cup!”

This French fan is now brimming with confidence ahead of his team’s final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina on Sunday.

“We have already got two World Cups, now we almost have three,” he said.

“I am very proud of this team. Reaching back-to-back World Cup finals is an amazing achievement. It’s because of the work done by the coach, by the players, even by the reserve players who are not playing.

“They have been made to feel part of the team. They are all supporting their colleagues. There are 25 players in the team and they are all going to win (on Sunday).”

Jehome is also proud of the French football system that has allowed players from all ethnic background to find their feet in the sport.

“Of course, we are all against racism,” he said.

“We had an ethnically diverse team in 1998. All the communities, all the people from France could relate to that team. It was the same in 2018 and it’s the same now in Qatar. It’s beautiful to see players from different backgrounds defending the French colours.”

Jehome then doffed his hat to Qatar for delivering a unique World Cup for all football fans.

“You know when we won the 1998 World Cup, I had to watch that final in a Marseille a fan zone because Paris is very far from my hometown,” he recalled.

“And that is why this World Cup in Qatar is very nice. You can watch all the matches in one city, you can go and watch many matches in one day. It’s been wonderfully organized and very nicely planned.

“But in the next World Cup (in 2026), it will be difficult again for the fans. It will be Mexico, the US and Canada who will be hosting the matches.

“So you have to travel to three different countries to be able watch matches. It’s going to be a very complicated tournament. But here in Qatar, it’s been very nice and smooth for the fans.”