Fifa World Cup: 4 mothers who stole the show in Qatar this year

From flying to Qatar to surprise their sons to dancing with players, the sporting event has seen many heartwarming moments starring mothers

By Web Desk Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 2:33 PM

The Fifa World Cup in Qatar has been a whirlwind of exciting moments - both on the field and off it. Along with major upsets rocking the rankings and the Arab world celebrating victory after victory, we have also seen heartwarming snapshots in time - both from the players and the fans.

Particularly, mothers seem to have taken the centre-stage this season. Here are some viral moments that have taken the Internet by storm:

1. Boufal dances with his mother after Morocco's historic win

Morocco's Sofiane Boufal was clearly overjoyed when he learned that his team had made it to the semis.

Boufal's mother was pulled into an impromptu, heart-warming dance, as they both waved to the crowd.

The mother-son duo hugged after rejoicing and celebrating the win.

2. Security guard's mom flies to Qatar to see her son

A video from the Fifa World Cup went viral last week - but it was not of any of the star players or nail-biting matches.

The heartwarming clip shows the tearful reunion of a security guard at a Fifa stadium and his mother, who flew all the way to Qatar to see him.

3. Marcus Rashford celebrates England's win with his mother in the stands

The English star shared an adorable photo of him and his mother in the stands after England won against Senegal.

He captioned the snap: "A special moment winning my 50th cap with my mum in the stands"

4. Morocco's Hakimi kisses his mother's head after win

Morocco has exceeded expectations this tournament with its incredible performance, beating long-time champions such as Spain and Portugal.

One lasting image from the historic match against Spain captured the eyes and hearts of the world. A photograph of Hakim kissing his mother in the stands after their 2-0 group stage win over Belgium made waves on social media.

The team's families have been allowed to stay in close proximity and it lets the players feel the love which in many cases led to them choosing to play for Morocco, according to AFP.

